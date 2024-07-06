Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to Visit Manipur, Interact with Violence-Affected Communities

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, is set to visit Manipur on Monday. He will meet violence-affected people in various districts, visit relief camps, and interact with the community. This visit marks his first after Congress' win in the state during the last Lok Sabha elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 06-07-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 22:16 IST
Rahul Gandhi to Visit Manipur, Interact with Violence-Affected Communities
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is scheduled to visit Manipur on Monday to interact with violence-affected communities across different districts of the state.

State Congress president K Meghachandra detailed Gandhi's itinerary, noting that he will travel from Delhi to Silchar by flight before heading to Jiribam, where recent violence occurred on June 6. Gandhi is expected to visit several relief camps in the district.

Following his Jiribam visit, Gandhi will return to Silchar airport, continue to Imphal, and subsequently visit Churachandpur district to interact with residents of relief camps there. He will proceed to Moirang in Bishnupur district by road for further camp visits, before concluding his trip with a meeting with Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal.

This trip represents Gandhi's first visit to Manipur since the recent Lok Sabha elections, where Congress secured both constituencies in the violence-affected state. Congress legislature party leader O Ibobi Singh highlighted that this will be Gandhi's third visit since violence erupted in May of last year, underscoring his commitment to understanding the struggles and challenges faced by Manipur's people.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024