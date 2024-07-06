Rahul Gandhi to Visit Manipur, Interact with Violence-Affected Communities

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is scheduled to visit Manipur on Monday to interact with violence-affected communities across different districts of the state.

State Congress president K Meghachandra detailed Gandhi's itinerary, noting that he will travel from Delhi to Silchar by flight before heading to Jiribam, where recent violence occurred on June 6. Gandhi is expected to visit several relief camps in the district.

Following his Jiribam visit, Gandhi will return to Silchar airport, continue to Imphal, and subsequently visit Churachandpur district to interact with residents of relief camps there. He will proceed to Moirang in Bishnupur district by road for further camp visits, before concluding his trip with a meeting with Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal.

This trip represents Gandhi's first visit to Manipur since the recent Lok Sabha elections, where Congress secured both constituencies in the violence-affected state. Congress legislature party leader O Ibobi Singh highlighted that this will be Gandhi's third visit since violence erupted in May of last year, underscoring his commitment to understanding the struggles and challenges faced by Manipur's people.

