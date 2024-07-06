Left Menu

Tripura Congress Alleges BJP's Unfair Tactics in Panchayat Elections

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Asish Kumar Saha accused BJP of undemocratic practices in the 2019 panchayat elections. Saha cited violence and intimidation as tactics used by BJP. He called for online nomination facilities, criticized the lack of social audits, and outlined Congress’s future electoral strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 23:10 IST
Tripura Congress Alleges BJP's Unfair Tactics in Panchayat Elections
Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Asish Kumar Saha criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging unacceptable methods to seize control in 94 percent of the state's panchayats during the 2019 elections. Saha, speaking to ANI, alleged that BJP candidates did not secure their wins democratically but through violence and intimidation.

Saha emphasized the Congress party's demand for online nomination facilities, citing last year's violent incidents where many candidates and their proposers faced physical assaults. He noted the State Election Commission's reluctance to facilitate online nominations despite repeated requests. Due to extensive violence, only 14 percent of the seats were contested in the last panchayat elections.

Saha attributed the alleged corruption within Panchayat administrations to these unfair elections. He pointed out that social audits were not conducted adequately, indicating intentional delays by the government. Saha asserted that Congress, after comprehensive planning, intends to contest the panchayat elections vigorously. He also clarified that local-level leaders will decide on seat-sharing with CPIM, independent of state-level interference.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024