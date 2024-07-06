Tripura Congress Alleges BJP's Unfair Tactics in Panchayat Elections

On Saturday, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Asish Kumar Saha criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging unacceptable methods to seize control in 94 percent of the state's panchayats during the 2019 elections. Saha, speaking to ANI, alleged that BJP candidates did not secure their wins democratically but through violence and intimidation.

Saha emphasized the Congress party's demand for online nomination facilities, citing last year's violent incidents where many candidates and their proposers faced physical assaults. He noted the State Election Commission's reluctance to facilitate online nominations despite repeated requests. Due to extensive violence, only 14 percent of the seats were contested in the last panchayat elections.

Saha attributed the alleged corruption within Panchayat administrations to these unfair elections. He pointed out that social audits were not conducted adequately, indicating intentional delays by the government. Saha asserted that Congress, after comprehensive planning, intends to contest the panchayat elections vigorously. He also clarified that local-level leaders will decide on seat-sharing with CPIM, independent of state-level interference.

