Left Menu

Biden Faces Pressure from Within: Calls for Relenting on Re-Election Margins

Facing mounting pressure from fellow Democrats to step aside in the 2024 election, President Joe Biden stands firm, showing no signs of relenting. Amid concerns about his capability to defeat Trump, Biden remains confident. The coming weeks include crucial discussions within the Democratic Party and high-stakes international summits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 00:38 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 00:38 IST
Biden Faces Pressure from Within: Calls for Relenting on Re-Election Margins
Joe Biden

As calls from fellow Democrats to end his re-election campaign grow louder, President Joe Biden on Saturday signaled no intention of stepping aside. This stance follows a series of public appearances aimed at demonstrating his resolve.

The 81-year-old president faces growing unease from congressional Democrats and key donors, worried about his ability to go head-to-head with Republican Donald Trump in the upcoming election. A crucial interview on ABC News seemed to do little to alleviate these concerns, as Biden stated that only divine intervention could dissuade him from running.

Pressure is expected to mount further as Congress reconvenes and Biden navigates high-stakes scenarios, including hosting a NATO summit. The president remains steadfast, holding campaign activities and receiving some supportive polling but facing internal division within his party.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024