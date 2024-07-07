Biden Faces Pressure from Within: Calls for Relenting on Re-Election Margins

As calls from fellow Democrats to end his re-election campaign grow louder, President Joe Biden on Saturday signaled no intention of stepping aside. This stance follows a series of public appearances aimed at demonstrating his resolve.

The 81-year-old president faces growing unease from congressional Democrats and key donors, worried about his ability to go head-to-head with Republican Donald Trump in the upcoming election. A crucial interview on ABC News seemed to do little to alleviate these concerns, as Biden stated that only divine intervention could dissuade him from running.

Pressure is expected to mount further as Congress reconvenes and Biden navigates high-stakes scenarios, including hosting a NATO summit. The president remains steadfast, holding campaign activities and receiving some supportive polling but facing internal division within his party.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)