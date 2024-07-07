US News Highlights: Tragic Car Crash, Political Maneuvers, and Rising Costs

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Minnesota Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson and two former teammates tragically lost their lives in a car crash in Maryland on Saturday morning. The incident also claimed the life of Anthony Lytton, Jr., another passenger.

Lawyers for Donald Trump urged a U.S. judge to pause his criminal case involving mishandling classified documents, citing a recent Supreme Court ruling that grants broad immunity to presidents.

Faced with mounting pressure from fellow Democrats to withdraw from the reelection race, President Joe Biden remains resolute. Despite criticisms, Biden insists he is the prime candidate to defeat Donald Trump in the November election.

A suspected impaired driver caused havoc in a New York City park, resulting in three fatalities and seven injuries. Authorities have taken the driver into custody.

Former President Donald Trump distanced himself from the conservative group's 'Project 2025,' rejecting any association with their proposed plans for the forthcoming Republican presidency.

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled against enforcing a law banning a common second-trimester abortion procedure, citing it as a violation of constitutional rights.

In a significant policy addition, Biden asserted that only a higher power could force him out of the presidential race during an ABC News interview.

The cost of the U.S. nuclear missile program has surged to $160 billion, posing potential risks to other modernization initiatives. The project, managed by Northrop Grumman Corp, aims to replace aging Minuteman III missiles.

President Biden doubled down on his campaign stance, addressing supporter concerns and affirming his position in the race against Trump.

Wisconsin Supreme Court's new liberal majority ruled in favor of permitting ballot drop boxes, reversing a previous decision.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)