Modi's Historic Visit to Austria: A New Dawn in Indo-Austrian Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Austria, marking the first Indian Prime Ministerial visit in over 40 years. This visit underscores the shared values of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law, enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation on geopolitical issues between India and Austria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 09:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a historic visit to Austria, marking the first Indian Prime Ministerial visit in over 40 years. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer expressed his enthusiasm, highlighting the significance of this visit in celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

In response, Modi emphasized the shared values of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law, which form the foundation for strengthening the partnership between India and Austria. Both leaders are expected to discuss deepening bilateral ties and exploring new areas of cooperation.

Modi will visit Austria on July 9 and 10, shortly after his trip to Moscow for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit with President Vladimir Putin on July 8 and 9.

