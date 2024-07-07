Left Menu

Singapore Warns of 'Violent Splinter Cells' Post-JI Dissolution in Indonesia

Singapore has raised concerns about the emergence of 'violent splinter cells' following the dissolution of the JI terror group in Indonesia. The situation draws attention against a backdrop of various political developments in Pakistan, Middle East tensions, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Singapore has issued a warning about the potential rise of 'violent splinter cells' in the wake of the dismantling of the JI terror group in Indonesia.

This development comes amid significant political changes in Pakistan, heightened tensions in the Middle East, and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Authorities urge the international community to remain vigilant as these isolated cells may pose substantial security threats.

