Political Start-Ups in Kashmir: A Fading Trend?

In the past decade, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a rise in 'political start-ups' in the Valley, but these outfits have largely failed to make a significant impact during elections, according to politicians and analysts.

Among the emerging political groups are the Jammu and Kashmir Nationalist People's Front, Bharat Jodo Yatra, and JK Peoples Movement. However, many have either not contested elections or faced defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Veteran CPI(M) politician, Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami, noted that these start-ups often start strong but 'disappear like lost planets when elections are held.'

Echoing this sentiment, PDP leader Waheed Para highlighted that the lack of popular support undermines these start-ups, which he claims discredit democratic spaces. Para pointed to businessman-turned-politician Altaf Bukhari's JK Apni Party as an example.

Lawyer Titoo Ganjoo emphasized that post-abrogation of Article 370, new political start-ups lacked genuine local resonance and did not challenge the established order.

Prominent activist Firdous argued that these leaders focus on political relevance over addressing regional issues, showing opportunistic tendencies.

Socio-environmental activist Dr Touseef Bhatt mentioned that despite representing a new political wave, these start-ups struggle with limited experience and resources, depending on external funding which questions their sustainability.

While aimed at engaging young Kashmiris and addressing local issues, the future influence of political start-ups in the region remains uncertain.

