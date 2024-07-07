Political Allies Unite: Chirag Paswan Meets Nitish Kumar

Union Minister Chirag Paswan called on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday, showcasing newfound solidarity among NDA partners who have resolved their past differences.

Paswan, leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), presented a bouquet to Kumar and touched his feet as a mark of respect while departing the CM's residence. This act of camaraderie comes after Paswan's recent political triumph in the Hajipur constituency, previously held by his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan.

In a post on social media platform X, Paswan mentioned that this was his first meeting with the chief minister since joining the Union cabinet, and that Kumar has promised to address various concerns, including recent bridge collapses. The interaction is a significant step towards concerted efforts for the upcoming Rupauli assembly by-poll, a crucial contest for JD(U) following former MLA Bima Bharti's resignation and switch to the RJD.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)