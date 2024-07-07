Macron's Gamble: High-Stakes French Legislative Elections

French President Emmanuel Macron cast his vote in high-stakes legislative elections on Sunday, potentially paving the way for a power-sharing arrangement with the far right. The surprise move comes after the anti-immigration, nationalist National Rally made significant gains in the European elections on June 9. Macron is taking a major risk, betting that French voters will continue to block the far-right as they have historically done.

However, the National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, gained an unprecedented share of votes in the first round on June 30. Le Pen is urging voters to grant her party an absolute majority in the second round. Sunday's vote is crucial, determining which party will control the National Assembly and who will be the next prime minister.

If no party secures an absolute majority, extensive negotiations will be required to form a government. The outcome of the vote could significantly reshape France's political landscape.

