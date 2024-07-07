Left Menu

Nepal's Political Turmoil: Calls for Prachanda's Resignation Amidst Vote of Confidence

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' faces calls for resignation from former coalition partner CPN-UML. The demand comes as Prachanda prepares for a vote of confidence on July 12 following the withdrawal of support by key allies. Prachanda remains adamant about staying in office to face the vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-07-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 19:40 IST
Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's embattled Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' should resign immediately to make way for a national consensus government, according to his former coalition partner, the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML).

The call for resignation comes as Prachanda is set to face a vote of confidence in the Parliament on July 12, following the withdrawal of support from several allies.

Despite losing eight Cabinet ministers from the CPN-UML and facing a parliamentary minority, Prachanda, 69, has declared he will not resign but will instead face the impending vote of confidence.

During a parliamentary party meeting led by CPN-UML chairman KP Sharma Oli at the Federal Parliament building, the party insisted on Prachanda's immediate resignation to facilitate the formation of a new government, according to the Kathmandu Post.

''The government finds itself in a clear minority after various parties, including the UML, withdrew their support,'' said UML's Chief Whip Mahesh Bartaula.

'However, he has not stepped down, which is seen as unfair. Therefore, the meeting has requested that the prime minister resign immediately and pave the way for forming a national consensus government,'' he added.

The CPN-UML, the ruling coalition's largest party, pulled support from the Prachanda-led government last week after striking a power-sharing deal with the Nepali Congress, Nepal's largest party.

Following this, three ministers from another ally, the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP), also withdrew support. The JSP holds six more seats in the House of Representatives (HoR).

The Nepali Congress, which has 89 seats in the 275-member HoR, and the CPN-UML, with 78 seats, together form a majority. Prachanda's party holds just 32 seats.

In a letter to the federal parliament, Prachanda stated he would seek a vote of confidence on July 12 under Article 100 (2) of Nepal's constitution, following the coalition's support withdrawal.

Prachanda needs 138 votes to secure the government's position in the House. Nepal has witnessed 13 governments in the past 16 years, reflecting the nation's political instability.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

