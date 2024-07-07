Shivraj Singh Chouhan Accuses Rahul Gandhi of ‘Lies and Confusion’ Over Gujarat Remarks

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of spreading lies and confusion among the public. Chouhan's rebuke followed Gandhi's claim that the Congress, along with its allies in the INDIA bloc, would defeat the BJP in the upcoming Gujarat assembly polls, much like their victory in the Ayodhya Lok Sabha constituency.

Addressing reporters on Sunday, Chouhan said, 'Rahul Gandhi has not gained maturity. He lied about Agniveers and the government not providing MSP to farmers. He knows nothing apart from speaking lies and spreading confusion.' Gandhi's comments were made during a speech to party workers in Ahmedabad, where he referenced the BJP's defeat in Ayodhya and claimed that the INDIA alliance had overcome the movement initiated by former BJP chief LK Advani.

Advani's rath yatra in 1990 aimed to garner support for constructing a Ram temple in Ayodhya and raised questions about secularism and communalism, ultimately rejecting what the BJP termed as the 'cult of minorityism.' The BJP recently lost the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, which includes Ayodhya, in the Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi asserted, 'Together, we are going to defeat them in Gujarat. We will defeat Narendra Modi and the BJP in Gujarat just as we defeated them in Ayodhya.' The Gujarat Assembly elections are slated for 2027. (ANI)

