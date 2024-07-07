Left Menu

Biden Rallies Support Amid Growing Pressure to Bow Out of 2024 Race

President Joe Biden is rallying with union members in Pennsylvania while attending a Black church, as part of his efforts to project strength for his reelection bid. Amid growing calls from within his party for him to step down, Biden pledges stronger campaign efforts and reiterates his commitment to the race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Philadelphia | Updated: 07-07-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 20:34 IST
Biden Rallies Support Amid Growing Pressure to Bow Out of 2024 Race
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden attended a Black church and rallied with union members on Sunday in Pennsylvania, a critical swing state, trying to project strength amid calls from within his party for him to withdraw from the race.

Following a Saturday call with campaign surrogates, Biden reiterated his plans to stay in the race and urged unity among top Democrats. He pledged to campaign harder and take his message more directly to voters. Biden's activities included a church service at Mount Airy Church of God in Christ in northwest Philadelphia and an event with union members at the state capital, Harrisburg.

On Sunday evening, Biden returned to Washington for a NATO summit, which could shift focus to Russia's war in Ukraine. However, questions about his reelection campaign persist. Five Democratic lawmakers have called for him to exit the race, with others potentially following. The president's campaign has announced a $50 million ad blitz and is working to contain internal dissent. Meanwhile, prominent Democrats like Nancy Pelosi and James Clyburn have voiced their support, though challenges remain ahead of the Democratic convention.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024