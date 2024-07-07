Biden Rallies Support Amid Growing Pressure to Bow Out of 2024 Race

President Joe Biden attended a Black church and rallied with union members on Sunday in Pennsylvania, a critical swing state, trying to project strength amid calls from within his party for him to withdraw from the race.

Following a Saturday call with campaign surrogates, Biden reiterated his plans to stay in the race and urged unity among top Democrats. He pledged to campaign harder and take his message more directly to voters. Biden's activities included a church service at Mount Airy Church of God in Christ in northwest Philadelphia and an event with union members at the state capital, Harrisburg.

On Sunday evening, Biden returned to Washington for a NATO summit, which could shift focus to Russia's war in Ukraine. However, questions about his reelection campaign persist. Five Democratic lawmakers have called for him to exit the race, with others potentially following. The president's campaign has announced a $50 million ad blitz and is working to contain internal dissent. Meanwhile, prominent Democrats like Nancy Pelosi and James Clyburn have voiced their support, though challenges remain ahead of the Democratic convention.

