Rahul Gandhi to visit Assam Flood Victims En Route to Manipur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to meet Assam's flood victims on Monday, according to party officials.

Gandhi will land at Kumbhigram airport in Silchar, Assam's Cachar district, before heading to conflict-ridden Manipur.

'From the airport, he will visit a flood relief camp in Lakhipur and engage with those who've sought refuge there,' a state Congress spokesperson stated.

The camp lies en route to Manipur's Jiribam district, the spokesperson explained. Floods have impacted around 22.70 lakh people across 28 districts in Assam. This year, 78 individuals have lost their lives to floods, landslides, and storms in the state.

Following his visit to Jiribam, Gandhi will return to Silchar airport and fly to Imphal, continuing his Manipur tour. This marks his first Northeast visit after becoming leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.

