Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to visit Assam Flood Victims En Route to Manipur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Assam on Monday to meet flood victims and assess the damage. He will arrive at Kumbhigram airport in Silchar, visit a flood relief camp in Lakhipur, and then proceed to Jiribam district in Manipur. This is his first visit to the Northeast as the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-07-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 21:43 IST
Rahul Gandhi to visit Assam Flood Victims En Route to Manipur
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to meet Assam's flood victims on Monday, according to party officials.

Gandhi will land at Kumbhigram airport in Silchar, Assam's Cachar district, before heading to conflict-ridden Manipur.

'From the airport, he will visit a flood relief camp in Lakhipur and engage with those who've sought refuge there,' a state Congress spokesperson stated.

The camp lies en route to Manipur's Jiribam district, the spokesperson explained. Floods have impacted around 22.70 lakh people across 28 districts in Assam. This year, 78 individuals have lost their lives to floods, landslides, and storms in the state.

Following his visit to Jiribam, Gandhi will return to Silchar airport and fly to Imphal, continuing his Manipur tour. This marks his first Northeast visit after becoming leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024