Rahul Gandhi to visit Assam Flood Victims En Route to Manipur
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Assam on Monday to meet flood victims and assess the damage. He will arrive at Kumbhigram airport in Silchar, visit a flood relief camp in Lakhipur, and then proceed to Jiribam district in Manipur. This is his first visit to the Northeast as the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to meet Assam's flood victims on Monday, according to party officials.
Gandhi will land at Kumbhigram airport in Silchar, Assam's Cachar district, before heading to conflict-ridden Manipur.
'From the airport, he will visit a flood relief camp in Lakhipur and engage with those who've sought refuge there,' a state Congress spokesperson stated.
The camp lies en route to Manipur's Jiribam district, the spokesperson explained. Floods have impacted around 22.70 lakh people across 28 districts in Assam. This year, 78 individuals have lost their lives to floods, landslides, and storms in the state.
Following his visit to Jiribam, Gandhi will return to Silchar airport and fly to Imphal, continuing his Manipur tour. This marks his first Northeast visit after becoming leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.
