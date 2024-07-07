Minister Claims PoK Integration Feasible with 400 Plus NDA Seats
Union minister and Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav stated that integrating Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and reclaiming land captured by China would have been possible if the NDA had secured over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. He emphasized Prime Minister Modi's longstanding dream and refuted rumors about constitutional changes.
Union minister and Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav claimed on Sunday that integrating Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) into India and reclaiming land captured by China in 1962 would have been feasible had the NDA won over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking at a felicitation event organized by the Mahayuti alliance in Akola, Jadhav highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long-harbored dream of adding PoK to India's map. He remarked, ''Despite PoK being an integral part of India, it remains under Pakistan's control. India also aims to reclaim the land captured by China during the 1962 war. Had more than 400 seats been won (by NDA in recent Lok Sabha polls), a two-thirds majority would have been achieved, making these aspirations feasible.''
The MoS for AYUSH and Public Health and Family Welfare further alleged that false propaganda had been spread suggesting the Constitution would change if Modi returned to power. He recalled the 1975 emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi as an instance of true constitutional subversion.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
