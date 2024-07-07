Left Menu

Minister Claims PoK Integration Feasible with 400 Plus NDA Seats

Union minister and Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav stated that integrating Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and reclaiming land captured by China would have been possible if the NDA had secured over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. He emphasized Prime Minister Modi's longstanding dream and refuted rumors about constitutional changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Akola | Updated: 07-07-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 23:24 IST
Minister Claims PoK Integration Feasible with 400 Plus NDA Seats
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister and Shiv Sena MP Prataprao Jadhav claimed on Sunday that integrating Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) into India and reclaiming land captured by China in 1962 would have been feasible had the NDA won over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at a felicitation event organized by the Mahayuti alliance in Akola, Jadhav highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long-harbored dream of adding PoK to India's map. He remarked, ''Despite PoK being an integral part of India, it remains under Pakistan's control. India also aims to reclaim the land captured by China during the 1962 war. Had more than 400 seats been won (by NDA in recent Lok Sabha polls), a two-thirds majority would have been achieved, making these aspirations feasible.''

The MoS for AYUSH and Public Health and Family Welfare further alleged that false propaganda had been spread suggesting the Constitution would change if Modi returned to power. He recalled the 1975 emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi as an instance of true constitutional subversion.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024