Left-Wing Victory: NFP Triumphs in French Parliamentary Elections

The French parliamentary elections saw the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) claiming an unexpected victory. Socialist leader Olivier Faure urged unity among the majority of French people, emphasizing that NFP's program would be their guiding principle while opposing President Macron's continued policies and contested pension reform.

  • France

The French parliamentary elections saw an unexpected victory for the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP), a development that socialist leader Olivier Faure hailed as a significant win for the French people. On Sunday, Faure emphasized the importance of unity and aligning with the NFP's program.

'We will have just one compass: the program of the New Popular Front,' Faure told his supporters. He stressed that French President Emmanuel Macron's policy must not be continued, and specifically called for the cancellation of Macron's highly contested pension reform.

The victory is seen as a major shift in French politics, with many attributing it to widespread dissatisfaction with Macron's administration. Faure's statements suggest a more determined stance against the current administration's policies.

