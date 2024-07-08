French Left Coalition Wins Most Seats in Legislative Elections, Plunging France into Uncertainty

A coalition of the French left won the most seats in the legislative elections, according to polling projections released on Sunday. However, the coalition did not secure a majority, sparking political and economic uncertainty in France.

President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance came in second, losing control of Parliament, while the far right was projected to finish third. This outcome threatens to destabilize France, the European Union's second-largest economy, and casts a shadow over the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Official results will be confirmed later, but the current projections indicate intense uncertainty regarding the future prime minister and potential government coalitions. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced his resignation but stated he would serve on an interim basis during the Olympics or until a new premier is chosen.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)