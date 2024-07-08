France's Political Landscape Shifts After Election
After France's latest election, a hung parliament is expected as the leftist New Popular Front alliance leads without securing an absolute majority. This shift rattles the far-right National Rally and introduces a complex coalition dynamic, with President Macron needing to negotiate support to pass legislation.
France's political landscape faces uncertainty after Sunday's election, which resulted in a hung parliament. The left-leaning New Popular Front (NFP) alliance is anticipated to secure the most seats but will fall short of the 289 needed for a majority, based on early projections.
The National Rally (RN) party, previously expected to win, was dealt a major blow as the NFP and President Emmanuel Macron's Together bloc effectively countered their votes.
With no party holding a clear majority, intense negotiations are expected. Coalition-building is not common in France, and former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has already ruled out cooperation with the hard-left France Unbowed party. The political situation remains fluid, with various potential outcomes on the table.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Germany’s Coalition Balances Social Welfare and Military Aid Amid Budget Talks
Jordan Bardella Eyes EU Budget Cuts: National Rally's Bold Move
Will Marine Le Pen's National Rally Transform France's Fiscal Landscape?
Marine Le Pen's National Rally Vows Fiscal Discipline Amid Political Shift
Israel's Supreme Court rules military must draft ultra-Orthodox, a ruling that could split Netanyahu's coalition, reports AP.