France's Political Landscape Shifts After Election

After France's latest election, a hung parliament is expected as the leftist New Popular Front alliance leads without securing an absolute majority. This shift rattles the far-right National Rally and introduces a complex coalition dynamic, with President Macron needing to negotiate support to pass legislation.

France's political landscape faces uncertainty after Sunday's election, which resulted in a hung parliament. The left-leaning New Popular Front (NFP) alliance is anticipated to secure the most seats but will fall short of the 289 needed for a majority, based on early projections.

The National Rally (RN) party, previously expected to win, was dealt a major blow as the NFP and President Emmanuel Macron's Together bloc effectively countered their votes.

With no party holding a clear majority, intense negotiations are expected. Coalition-building is not common in France, and former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has already ruled out cooperation with the hard-left France Unbowed party. The political situation remains fluid, with various potential outcomes on the table.

