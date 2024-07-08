Left Menu

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban Visits China for Diplomatic Talks

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Beijing for discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This visit is part of Orban's ongoing peace mission, following trips to Ukraine and Russia. The visit marks Orban's third diplomatic journey since Hungary assumed the EU’s rotating presidency in July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 08-07-2024 04:33 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 04:33 IST
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban Visits China for Diplomatic Talks
Viktor Orban
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Beijing on Monday for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Orban's press chief informed state news agency MTI.

Bertalan Havasi, the press chief, described the visit as part of Orban's continued 'peace mission.' This marks the third unexpected trip by Orban since Hungary started its European Union rotating presidency in July.

Last week, Orban traveled to Ukraine and Russia, referring to his diplomatic efforts as part of a 'peace mission.'

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024