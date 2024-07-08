Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban Visits China for Diplomatic Talks

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Beijing on Monday for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Orban's press chief informed state news agency MTI.

Bertalan Havasi, the press chief, described the visit as part of Orban's continued 'peace mission.' This marks the third unexpected trip by Orban since Hungary started its European Union rotating presidency in July.

Last week, Orban traveled to Ukraine and Russia, referring to his diplomatic efforts as part of a 'peace mission.'

