Left Menu

Tensions Surge as North Korea Condemns South Korea's Live-Fire Drills

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, called South Korea's front-line live-fire drills 'suicidal hysteria' and threatened military steps if further provoked. This comes after South Korea resumed military exercises, suspending a 2018 agreement. The tensions are exacerbated by failed North Korean missile tests and cross-border provocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 08-07-2024 07:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 07:06 IST
Tensions Surge as North Korea Condemns South Korea's Live-Fire Drills
Kim Yo Jong
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has branded South Korea's recent front-line live-fire drills as 'suicidal hysteria' and warned of unspecified military actions if further provoked. Her stern warning followed South Korea's military exercises at its land and sea borders with North Korea over the past two weeks—the first such activities since South Korea halted a 2018 accord aimed at easing front-line tensions.

'The question is why the enemy initiated such war drills near the border, suicidal hysteria, for which they will have to sustain terrible disaster,' stated Kim Yo Jong via state media. She blamed South Korea's conservative administration for intentionally heightening tensions to divert attention from a domestic political crisis, adding that the drills' riskiness is evident amid a 'touch-and-go situation' prompted by recent military exercises involving the US, South Korea, and Japan, which North Korea perceives as security threats.

'If judged by our criteria that they violated North Korea's sovereignty and committed an act tantamount to a declaration of war, our armed forces will immediately execute their mission and duty as mandated by the North Korean Constitution,' she added without giving further details.

North Korea has embarked on a provocative spate of weapons tests since 2022, though recent tests of a missile with a 'super-large warhead' and a multi-warhead missile have been met with skepticism by South Korean officials, who suspect the tests were fabrications to cover up failures. South Korea fully suspended the 2018 inter-Korean military pact in early June after North Korea flew balloons carrying manure and litter across the border in protest against South Korean activists' political leaflets. The military agreement aimed at ceasing hostile acts at border areas was already tenuous, challenged by both Koreas amid the fallout from North Korea's spy satellite launch last November.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024