Left Menu

Viktor Orbán's Diplomatic Maneuvers: China, Russia, and Ukraine

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has made unexpected visits to China, Russia, and Ukraine to discuss a potential peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine. His movements have drawn condemnation from Kyiv and European leaders, with Orbán positioning Hungary as a unique mediator capable of speaking to all involved parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-07-2024 09:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 09:01 IST
Viktor Orbán's Diplomatic Maneuvers: China, Russia, and Ukraine
  • Country:
  • China

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán made an unanticipated visit to China on Monday, following trips to Russia and Ukraine, to explore options for a peaceful settlement in the Ukraine conflict.

During his visit to Beijing, Orbán met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The previously unannounced visit follows similar engagements last week in Moscow and Kyiv, where Orbán recommended that Ukraine consider an immediate cease-fire with Russia. His trip to Moscow was met with disapproval from Kyiv and European leaders.

"The number of countries that can talk to both warring sides is diminishing," Orbán stated. "Hungary is slowly becoming the only country in Europe that can speak to everyone." As of July, Hungary has been holding the rotating presidency of the EU, with Russian President Putin suggesting Orbán's Moscow visit was in a representative capacity for the European Council—a claim refuted by top European officials.

Orbán is widely considered to have the closest ties with Putin among EU leaders and has frequently impeded or moderated EU initiatives to support Kyiv and sanction Moscow. He has long advocated for a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, yet remains vague on details concerning the nation's territorial integrity and future security.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024