Viktor Orbán's Diplomatic Maneuvers: China, Russia, and Ukraine

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán made an unanticipated visit to China on Monday, following trips to Russia and Ukraine, to explore options for a peaceful settlement in the Ukraine conflict.

During his visit to Beijing, Orbán met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The previously unannounced visit follows similar engagements last week in Moscow and Kyiv, where Orbán recommended that Ukraine consider an immediate cease-fire with Russia. His trip to Moscow was met with disapproval from Kyiv and European leaders.

"The number of countries that can talk to both warring sides is diminishing," Orbán stated. "Hungary is slowly becoming the only country in Europe that can speak to everyone." As of July, Hungary has been holding the rotating presidency of the EU, with Russian President Putin suggesting Orbán's Moscow visit was in a representative capacity for the European Council—a claim refuted by top European officials.

Orbán is widely considered to have the closest ties with Putin among EU leaders and has frequently impeded or moderated EU initiatives to support Kyiv and sanction Moscow. He has long advocated for a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, yet remains vague on details concerning the nation's territorial integrity and future security.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)