France Faces Political Instability After Unexpected Left-Wing Surge in Parliamentary Elections
France faces a hung parliament after a surprise surge by the left-wing New Popular Front blocked Marine Le Pen's far-right bid. The elections left President Macron with a fragmented parliament, sparking a period of political instability and challenging the formation of a stable government before the upcoming Olympic Games.
France is facing a hung parliament and the challenge of taxing negotiations to form a government after a surprising left-wing surge impeded Marine Le Pen's far-right aspirations. The election results have delivered a significant blow to President Emmanuel Macron, whose centrist alliance ended up with a fragmented parliament.
The National Assembly's dominant force is now the leftist New Popular Front (NFP), yet no group has secured a working majority. Possibilities include the NFP forming a minority government or constructing a broad, unwieldy coalition. This leaves the euro zone's second largest economy in political limbo just weeks before Paris hosts the Olympic Games.
Macron's weakened parliamentary position threatens to undermine France's role within the European Union and complicates the enactment of a domestic agenda. Prominent figures are considering pacts for a stable government, while Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has offered his resignation amid the upheaval. The left's 182 seats, Macron's 168, and Le Pen's 143 indicate a deeply divided legislative body.
Overnight, NFP parties initiated discussions on proceeding, although internal divisions on leadership persist. Despite polls predicting a comfortable win for Le Pen's National Rally (RN), the election reinforced anti-RN alliances, delaying Le Pen's political ambitions while left-wing supporters celebrated their unexpected success in Paris.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
French Bond Yields Drop as Hung Parliament Predicted
New Popular Front's Strategic Exit to Counter National Rally in France
French President Emmanuel Macron's office says he will 'wait' to make decisions about a new government, reports AP.
The Turbulent Reign of Emmanuel Macron: Looming Domestic Challenges and International Implications
France Heads for Hung Parliament Amid Historic Leftist Surge