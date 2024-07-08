European Markets Brace Amid Political Shifts and Economic Indicators

Global markets are set to open with a cautious outlook as investors digest the implications of France's recent elections. Polls indicate the leftist New Popular Front alliance secured a considerable number of seats, but no majority, suggesting political uncertainty ahead.

President Emmanuel Macron's centrist group and Marine Le Pen's far-right party also captured significant seat counts, but analysts predict Macron will seek cooperation with the left. The real test will come in the autumn with the presentation of the 2025 budget, expected to bring little resolution to France's fiscal challenges.

This uncertainty pressured the euro and French bond futures slightly lower. However, positive sentiment in equities remains, driven by expectations of a rate cut from the Federal Reserve following weak employment data in June. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other officials are scheduled for public comments this week, which will be crucial for market direction.

As earnings season begins, major companies like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, PepsiCo, and Delta Air Lines will report their numbers. Key economic figures, including German trade data and the Euro Zone Sentix Index, are also on the radar, shaping investor sentiment for the week ahead.

