Rahul Gandhi Visits Assam Amid Severe Floods

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, arrived in Assam's Kumbhirgram airport en route to Manipur. Received by state Congress leaders, he was urged to seek central aid for flood relief. He plans to meet flood victims and continue his tour to Manipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-07-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 10:59 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrived at Kumbhirgram airport, Assam, on his way to the conflict-stricken state of Manipur.

Gandhi was welcomed by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah along with other senior state and district party leaders.

Borah presented a memorandum to Gandhi, urging him to raise the dire flood situation in Assam with the Centre, seeking special relief and compensation due to extensive losses from the deluge.

'We will be grateful to you for carrying our voice of agony to the Centre,' Borah stated.

Borah called for a special package to address the severe situation, citing the state government's failure to secure adequate funds from the Centre.

Gandhi is scheduled to visit a flood victims' relief camp at Furethal in Cachar district, which lies on the route to Manipur's Jiribam district.

After visiting Jiribam, Gandhi will return to Silchar airport and then fly to Imphal to continue his Manipur tour.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

