German Vice Chancellor Welcomes French Left's Victory
German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck applauded the French left's triumph over the far right in the recent election. However, he cautioned that significant challenges still lie ahead for France and Europe, especially in the context of Franco-German relations.
German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck welcomed the left's win against the far right in the French election but warned that challenges remain for France, Europe, and Franco-German relations, in comments to reporters on Monday.
"We cannot say this went well and tick the checkbox yet," Habeck said in Stuttgart. "We still need to pay close attention to what happens next in France."
