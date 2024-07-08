Orbán Advocates for Peaceful Resolution in Ukraine During China Visit
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss facilitating dialogue between Russia and Ukraine. Orbán praised China's peace initiatives and stressed the need for involvement from major world powers. Hungary has strong ties with China and is becoming a key mediator in the conflict.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday to call for resuming direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Orbán's visit to China follows discussions in Russia and Ukraine, aimed at finding a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.
Orbán lauded China's role in global peace efforts, describing Beijing as a stabilizing force during turbulent times. He emphasized that ending the war requires the cooperation of major world powers, including the United States, the European Union, and China, according to a Facebook post showing Orbán with Xi.
This marks Orbán's second meeting with Xi in two months, highlighting Hungary's growing political and economic ties with China. Hungary hosts several Chinese electric vehicle battery facilities and is set to open Europe's first BYD production factory. Orbán's recent diplomatic activities underscore his unique position to engage with both Russia and Ukraine.
