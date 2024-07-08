Left Menu

Orbán Advocates for Peaceful Resolution in Ukraine During China Visit

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss facilitating dialogue between Russia and Ukraine. Orbán praised China's peace initiatives and stressed the need for involvement from major world powers. Hungary has strong ties with China and is becoming a key mediator in the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-07-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 14:38 IST
Orbán Advocates for Peaceful Resolution in Ukraine During China Visit
  • Country:
  • China

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday to call for resuming direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, state broadcaster CCTV reported. Orbán's visit to China follows discussions in Russia and Ukraine, aimed at finding a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Orbán lauded China's role in global peace efforts, describing Beijing as a stabilizing force during turbulent times. He emphasized that ending the war requires the cooperation of major world powers, including the United States, the European Union, and China, according to a Facebook post showing Orbán with Xi.

This marks Orbán's second meeting with Xi in two months, highlighting Hungary's growing political and economic ties with China. Hungary hosts several Chinese electric vehicle battery facilities and is set to open Europe's first BYD production factory. Orbán's recent diplomatic activities underscore his unique position to engage with both Russia and Ukraine.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024