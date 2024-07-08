Left Menu

Bribery Allegations and Politics: The Bob Menendez Corruption Trial

Prosecutors in Senator Bob Menendez's corruption trial are beginning their closing arguments after seven weeks of testimony. Menendez is accused of accepting bribes in exchange for favoring Egyptian military assistance and aiding New Jersey businessmen. Menendez's defense has shifted blame to his wife, Nadine. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:36 IST
Bribery Allegations and Politics: The Bob Menendez Corruption Trial
Bob Menendez

Prosecutors in Senator Bob Menendez's high-profile corruption trial are set to begin their closing arguments on Monday, capping off more than seven weeks of detailed testimony. The trial revolves around allegations that the once-powerful senator accepted substantial bribes.

Federal prosecutors argue that Menendez sought to secure U.S. military assistance for Egypt and intervene in the business and legal matters of New Jersey businessmen in return for bribes. These bribes allegedly included cash, gold bars, and various luxury payments. Jurors witnessed evidence including gold bars and over $480,000 in cash found in Menendez's residence. The cash was even discovered in envelopes inside a jacket bearing Menendez's name.

Menendez, 70, faces 16 criminal charges, including bribery and acting as a foreign agent. He and his wife, Nadine, have pleaded not guilty. His political future appears bleak, as he resigned from a key Senate committee and is running for re-election as an independent, facing long odds. The defense has shifted blame to his wife, Nadine. Prosecutors are set to proceed with their closing remarks, with the defense to follow before the jury begins deliberations.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024