Zelenskyy Meets with Tusk Ahead of Crucial NATO Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday to discuss ongoing Russian aggression and NATO's support ahead of a pivotal summit in Washington.

Zelenskyy paused in Warsaw en route to the NATO summit, expected to focus on reliable long-term security and military training for Ukraine, over two years after Russia's invasion.

The talks followed a tragic missile strike by Russia that killed at least 20 people, including children, in Ukraine's capital.

Poland, one of Ukraine's strongest allies, has provided around USD 4 billion in military aid. President Andrzej Duda will represent Poland at the NATO summit, discussing increased coordination within NATO for Ukraine's defense.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)