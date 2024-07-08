Zelenskyy Meets with Tusk Ahead of Crucial NATO Summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk ahead of a crucial NATO summit in Washington. They discussed continued Russian aggression, NATO support, and potential long-term security aid for Ukraine. This comes as NATO prepares to commemorate its 75th anniversary amid escalating tensions.
- Country:
- Poland
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday to discuss ongoing Russian aggression and NATO's support ahead of a pivotal summit in Washington.
Zelenskyy paused in Warsaw en route to the NATO summit, expected to focus on reliable long-term security and military training for Ukraine, over two years after Russia's invasion.
The talks followed a tragic missile strike by Russia that killed at least 20 people, including children, in Ukraine's capital.
Poland, one of Ukraine's strongest allies, has provided around USD 4 billion in military aid. President Andrzej Duda will represent Poland at the NATO summit, discussing increased coordination within NATO for Ukraine's defense.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)