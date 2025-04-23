Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Jaipur Family in Pahalgam Terror Attack

A horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, left 26 tourists dead, including Neeraj Udhwani from Jaipur. A chartered accountant from Dubai, Neeraj was visiting Kashmir with his wife. His family, devastated by the news, demands capital punishment for the perpetrators of this heinous act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:36 IST
Tragedy Strikes Jaipur Family in Pahalgam Terror Attack
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A sense of profound grief permeates the Forest View Residency in Jaipur's Model Town area, home to the family of Neeraj Udhwani, a victim of the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir.

On Tuesday, terrorists struck at the scenic Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, killing 26 tourists in one of the bloodiest attacks on civilians in Kashmir in years. Neeraj Udhwani (33) was vacationing in Pahalgam with his wife Ayushi when tragedy struck, leaving her widowed just months after their February 2023 marriage.

Neeraj, a chartered accountant based in Dubai, had been visiting India for a wedding in Jaipur before traveling to Kashmir. The family, shattered by the news, gathered to console each other and call for justice. His mother, Jyoti Udhwani, demands severe punishment for the attackers, hoping to find some solace in justice for her lost son.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025