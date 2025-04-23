Tragedy Strikes Jaipur Family in Pahalgam Terror Attack

A sense of profound grief permeates the Forest View Residency in Jaipur's Model Town area, home to the family of Neeraj Udhwani, a victim of the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir.

On Tuesday, terrorists struck at the scenic Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, killing 26 tourists in one of the bloodiest attacks on civilians in Kashmir in years. Neeraj Udhwani (33) was vacationing in Pahalgam with his wife Ayushi when tragedy struck, leaving her widowed just months after their February 2023 marriage.

Neeraj, a chartered accountant based in Dubai, had been visiting India for a wedding in Jaipur before traveling to Kashmir. The family, shattered by the news, gathered to console each other and call for justice. His mother, Jyoti Udhwani, demands severe punishment for the attackers, hoping to find some solace in justice for her lost son.

(With inputs from agencies.)