Madhya Pradesh CM Condemns Terror Attack in Kashmir, Mourns Loss of Indore Resident

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav expressed sorrow over the death of Indore's Sushil Nathaniel in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The attack, deemed a cowardly act by Pakistan, also injured Nathaniel's daughter. The government, led by PM Modi, is coordinating efforts to address the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:52 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has voiced profound sorrow following the loss of Indore resident Sushil Nathaniel in a terrorist assault targeting tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Nathaniel, an LIC branch manager, was on a trip with his family when he tragically lost his life. His daughter suffered bullet injuries during the incident.

CM Yadav denounced the attack as a cowardly act orchestrated by Pakistan, emphasizing national unity in response. He extended his prayers for the deceased at Baba Mahakal's shrine and pledged government support to the affected family. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the nation stand united against such cowardly acts from Pakistan," Yadav said.

Yadav announced he would attend a floral tribute for Nathaniel in Indore as his remains were expected by evening. He expressed hope for security measures preventing future attacks.

Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar joined in condemning the attack, asserting that government enforcement will be decisive. He noted PM Modi's serious commitment, having cut short a diplomatic trip to address the incident.

In the aftermath, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security condition in Pahalgam, while the NIA team lent its support to local police probing one of the region's major terror events post-Article 370 abrogation in 2019. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

