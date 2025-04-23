A Nation Mourns: Honoring Lt Vinay Narwal, Fallen Hero of Pahalgam

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal of the Indian Navy has been remembered by his colleagues as a joyful and dedicated officer following his tragic death in a terrorist attack at Pahalgam.

The 26-year-old had been serving at the Southern Naval Command since joining the Navy in 2022 and had recently started a new chapter in his personal life with his wedding in April.

Navy officials, deeply saddened by the loss, conveyed their condolences to Narwal's family, alongside wishes for the swift recovery of the injured and solidarity with all victims. The attack claimed the lives of 26 individuals, marking one of the deadliest in recent years in Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)