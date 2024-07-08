Hemant Soren Government Wins Trust Vote Amid Opposition Walkout

Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren, along with 10 other leaders from the JMM-led coalition, took their oaths as ministers in the Hemant Soren administration after it secured a trust vote in the assembly. The event saw opposition members walk out during the headcount.

Of the total 45 MLAs, including a nominated member, who voted in favor of the confidence motion, the strength of the ruling coalition was evident. This unity was highlighted by Hemant Soren, who expressed gratitude towards the Speaker and alliance MLAs.

Opposition leader Amar Bauri accused the ruling coalition of failing to fulfill its promises over the last five years. The BJP and AJSU Party walked out, accentuating the political tensions ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand.

