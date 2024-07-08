Left Menu

Hemant Soren Government Wins Trust Vote Amid Opposition Walkout

Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren and 10 other leaders took oath as ministers in the Hemant Soren-led government after winning a trust vote. The JMM-led coalition's strength was demonstrated as opposition members walked out. Assembly elections are scheduled for later this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-07-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 17:42 IST
Hemant Soren Government Wins Trust Vote Amid Opposition Walkout
Champai Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren, along with 10 other leaders from the JMM-led coalition, took their oaths as ministers in the Hemant Soren administration after it secured a trust vote in the assembly. The event saw opposition members walk out during the headcount.

Of the total 45 MLAs, including a nominated member, who voted in favor of the confidence motion, the strength of the ruling coalition was evident. This unity was highlighted by Hemant Soren, who expressed gratitude towards the Speaker and alliance MLAs.

Opposition leader Amar Bauri accused the ruling coalition of failing to fulfill its promises over the last five years. The BJP and AJSU Party walked out, accentuating the political tensions ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024