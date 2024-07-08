France's Legislative Uncertainty: Macron at a Crossroads

Election results show French voters have chosen to give a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in pivotal legislative elections, keeping the far right away from power. However, no party won an outright majority, plunging France into an uncertain, unprecedented situation. President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance arrived in second place, with the far right in third — although it drastically increased its seats in the National Assembly.

As no clear figure has emerged as a potential future prime minister, Macron has deferred his next steps. He is set to attend a NATO summit in Washington this week. The newly elected legislators can start work in parliament on Monday, with the first session scheduled for July 18.

The election results have led to a hung parliament. Three major political blocs emerged, yet none reached the requisite majority of 289 out of 577 seats. This situation necessitates building consensus across parties, a challenging task given France's fractious politics and deep divisions over issues like taxes, immigration, and Mideast policy. Macron's centrist allies face difficulties in implementing their pro-business agenda, including unemployment benefits overhaul.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)