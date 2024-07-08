Left Menu

France's Legislative Uncertainty: Macron at a Crossroads

The recent French legislative elections have resulted in a fragmented parliament with no party achieving an outright majority. President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance landed in second place, facing challenges in implementing policies. The leftist coalition won the most seats, but deep divisions persist. This situation marks an unprecedented phase in modern French politics.

Paris | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:18 IST
Election results show French voters have chosen to give a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in pivotal legislative elections, keeping the far right away from power. However, no party won an outright majority, plunging France into an uncertain, unprecedented situation. President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance arrived in second place, with the far right in third — although it drastically increased its seats in the National Assembly.

As no clear figure has emerged as a potential future prime minister, Macron has deferred his next steps. He is set to attend a NATO summit in Washington this week. The newly elected legislators can start work in parliament on Monday, with the first session scheduled for July 18.

The election results have led to a hung parliament. Three major political blocs emerged, yet none reached the requisite majority of 289 out of 577 seats. This situation necessitates building consensus across parties, a challenging task given France's fractious politics and deep divisions over issues like taxes, immigration, and Mideast policy. Macron's centrist allies face difficulties in implementing their pro-business agenda, including unemployment benefits overhaul.

