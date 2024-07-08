Left Menu

Congress MP Manickam Tagore Criticizes Manipur Government, Backs Rahul Gandhi's Support for Violence Victims

Manickam Tagore accuses Manipur government of misgovernance, praises Rahul Gandhi’s support for violence victims. Gandhi visits relief camps in Manipur, meets Governor Anusuiya Uikey, and addresses a press conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:20 IST
Congress MP Manickam Tagore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

On Monday, Congress MP Manickam Tagore accused the Manipur government of ineffective governance while highlighting Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's solidarity with the victims of violence in the state. Tagore's comments came as Gandhi arrived in Imphal to visit relief camps and support affected families.

Tagore stated, 'Manipur has been in pain for the past few months. The people of Manipur have spoken and two MPs of the Congress party have been elected...The state government ruled by the BJP is not governing the state properly...He is visiting the families who have been affected by violence.' Gandhi also plans to meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey at 5.30 pm, followed by a press conference at the Manipur Congress office at 6.15 pm.

Additionally, Gandhi visited the Jiribam Higher Secondary School relief camp to offer support to violence victims. He will next travel to the Sadbhavna Mandap relief camp in Churachandpur district. Since May 3 last year, Manipur has witnessed ethnic violence following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union to protest the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

