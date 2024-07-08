Biden Commits to Presidential Race Amidst Questions
U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed his intention to remain in the presidential race, stating his confidence that the average voter still supports him as the Democratic candidate. He made this declaration during an interview with MSNBC's Morning Joe program.
U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed on Monday that he plans to stay in the presidential race, expressing confidence that the average voter continues to support him on the Democratic ticket.
"I am not going anywhere," Biden declared during a call-in interview with MSNBC's Morning Joe program.
Biden's remarks come amid swirling questions regarding his future candidacy.
