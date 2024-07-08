Left Menu

Biden Commits to Presidential Race Amidst Questions

U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed his intention to remain in the presidential race, stating his confidence that the average voter still supports him as the Democratic candidate. He made this declaration during an interview with MSNBC's Morning Joe program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:16 IST
Biden Commits to Presidential Race Amidst Questions
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed on Monday that he plans to stay in the presidential race, expressing confidence that the average voter continues to support him on the Democratic ticket.

"I am not going anywhere," Biden declared during a call-in interview with MSNBC's Morning Joe program.

Biden's remarks come amid swirling questions regarding his future candidacy.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024