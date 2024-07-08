Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi to Visit Violence-Stricken Manipur
Rahul Gandhi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur, where ethnic violence has caused significant distress. Gandhi, emphasizing the importance of listening to the affected, stated that the Congress party will work to bring peace to the state. Over 200 lives have been lost since May last year.
Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur to give solace to the ethnic violence-affected people of the state.
Gandhi also said that the Congress will do everything it can to bring peace to Manipur.
The tragedy of Manipur is ''tremendous'', the Raebareli MP told a press conference here.
''The Prime Minister should visit the state and listen to the woes of the people as it would give comfort to them,'' Gandhi said.
He said that he came to the state to listen to the woes of the violence-hit people and build confidence in them. ''We will do everything we can to bring peace to Manipur... As somebody in the opposition, I have been trying to pressure the government,'' he said.
Gandhi visited several relief camps where people displaced by the ethnic violence in the northeastern state are staying. The strife claimed over 200 lives since May last year.
