Gambian Lawmakers Uphold Ban on Female Genital Mutilation

Gambian lawmakers adopted recommendations on Monday to uphold the country's ban on female genital mutilation (FGM) ahead of a crucial vote later this month on decriminalizing the practice. Outlawed in Gambia since 2015, FGM remains widespread, with the first convictions last year causing significant backlash.

The recommendations, derived from a joint health and gender committee report, were passed after heated debates, with 35 lawmakers voting in favor, 17 against, and two abstentions.

The bill, if approved in a final vote set for July 24, could make Gambia the first country to reverse a ban on FGM. The report categorically described FGM as a 'traumatic form of torture' and 'discrimination against women'.

Last year's conviction of three women for cutting eight infant girls provoked outrage, leading independent lawmaker Almaneh Gibba to introduce the repeal bill in March. Gibba argued that the current ban infringes on cultural and religious rights.

However, the World Health Organization maintains that FGM has no health benefits and can result in severe medical and psychological issues, including death.

