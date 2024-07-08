Mamata Banerjee Urges Railways for Special Trains to TMC Rally

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged the railways to provide adequate trains from northern West Bengal, enabling people to attend her TMC's July 21 rally in Kolkata.

She pointed out that the railways often deny trains even after accepting bookings for special rakes, leading to refunds. Banerjee asked Chief Secretary BP Gopalika to address the issue with the appropriate authorities.

"It is the duty of the railways to clear the rush," said Banerjee, who also heads the TMC.

She noted that during her tenure as railway minister, it was standard practice to increase train services during significant events like the Kumbh Mela.

"You either provide special trains for a fee or manage the extra passenger load yourself," she added.

Banerjee mentioned that people from northern West Bengal would start traveling to Kolkata from July 18 for the annual rally, which holds particular significance after the TMC's strong performance, winning 29 out of 42 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

