Modi and Putin to Discuss Bilateral Cooperation in Extensive Talks

President Vladimir Putin will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, both one-on-one and with delegations, a top Russian official said on Monday.

Around noon, Putin and Modi will start their discussions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated there will be both private conversations and Russian-Indian talks over an official breakfast, according to the state-owned TASS news agency.

On Tuesday, Modi will co-chair the 22nd India-Russia annual summit with President Putin.

The two leaders, however, will not make any statements to the press afterwards, Peskov added. 'No joint communication with the media is foreseen,' he said. 'But we expect an extended exchange of views at both the private and extended sessions, which will largely compensate for the lack of statements to the media.'

Speaking about Putin and Modi's expected informal meeting later this evening, Peskov did not clarify where exactly it will take place. He also did not mention Ukraine in the upcoming talks. 'Before the meeting takes place, it is hardly possible to talk about it. We will keep you informed on all the details,' he said.

Today, the leaders will speak informally, and the official part of the visit, official talks, will take place tomorrow,' he added.

When asked whether Moscow has prepared any surprises for the Indian leader, Peskov replied, 'Our task is not to prepare surprises but to create an atmosphere for a substantive conversation.' Modi arrived on Monday, marking his first trip to Russia since the start of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The focus of the 22nd India-Russia annual summit is likely to be on boosting bilateral cooperation in areas such as energy, security, trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges, with the Ukraine conflict expected to be part of the discussions.

This is Modi's first trip to Russia since 2019, his first after the start of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, and the first in his third term as prime minister.

The annual summit between the prime minister of India and the president of Russia is the highest institutional dialogue mechanism in the strategic partnership between the two countries. The summits are held alternately in India and Russia. The last summit took place on December 6, 2021, in New Delhi, with President Putin attending.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)