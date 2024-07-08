Left Menu

BJP President JP Nadda to Visit Kerala for Key Meetings Post Lok Sabha Gains

BJP national president JP Nadda will visit Kerala on Tuesday for important meetings with state leaders, following the party's recent gains in the Lok Sabha elections. The visit, Nadda’s first to Kerala post-elections, underscores BJP's growth in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 21:38 IST
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP national president JP Nadda is scheduled to visit Kerala on Tuesday, marking his first visit to the state following the Lok Sabha elections. He will be participating in an expanded executive meeting of the state BJP in Thiruvananthapuram in the evening, followed by another critical meeting with state party leaders.

The recent Lok Sabha elections saw the BJP not only open its seat tally in Kerala but also significantly increase its vote share. The party made notable gains in nearly a dozen assembly constituencies and contested several Lok Sabha seats directly, including Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta. Nadda's visit is considered highly significant from an organizational perspective. He is expected to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram tomorrow at 11:40 AM and will be welcomed by senior party officials. An important organizational meeting is scheduled for 12:20 PM.

At 3:55 PM, Nadda will address the extended executive meeting of the Kerala BJP at the Girideepam Convention Center in Thiruvananthapuram, followed by another crucial meeting with senior state party leaders. The BJP achieved a milestone with actor-politician Suresh Gopi winning the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat by over 72,000 votes. This victory marks the party's first-ever Lok Sabha seat win in Kerala.

Earlier on Friday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his confidence in the BJP's growing success, stating that the party is set to expand its presence in West Bengal and Kerala. Saha credited the increase in public confidence in the BJP to its commitment to development.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

