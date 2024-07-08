Left Menu

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Latest Developments

Israeli forces pressed deeper into Gaza City in a bid to root out militants, causing mass evacuations and intensifying the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Despite tentative cease-fire talks and mediation efforts, obstacles remain as both sides struggle to agree on terms. The conflict has claimed over 38,000 lives in Gaza and disrupted innumerable others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 08-07-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 23:31 IST
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Latest Developments

Israeli forces advanced deeper into the Gaza Strip's largest city in pursuit of militants who had regrouped, prompting thousands of Palestinians to flee on Monday from an area already devastated by the nine-month-long war.

Hamas indicated flexibility in indirect cease-fire talks, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of creating obstacles, including the latest escalation. This followed attempts by both sides to bridge gaps in negotiations. Troops engaged in battles in areas previously cleared months ago in northern Gaza, where evacuations were ordered, but residents reported nowhere felt safe. Most of the population of 2.3 million has been displaced, with hundreds of thousands living in temporary camps.

Recent Israeli orders for additional evacuations in central Gaza City highlighted ongoing military efforts to locate militants hiding among civilians, with significant destruction to infrastructure like schools and clinics. The war, which erupted following Hamas' cross-border raid on October 7, has resulted in a humanitarian catastrophe, with over 38,000 reported dead in Gaza and 1,200 in Israel, alongside countless displacements.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global
4
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024