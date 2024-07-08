Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Latest Developments

Israeli forces advanced deeper into the Gaza Strip's largest city in pursuit of militants who had regrouped, prompting thousands of Palestinians to flee on Monday from an area already devastated by the nine-month-long war.

Hamas indicated flexibility in indirect cease-fire talks, accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of creating obstacles, including the latest escalation. This followed attempts by both sides to bridge gaps in negotiations. Troops engaged in battles in areas previously cleared months ago in northern Gaza, where evacuations were ordered, but residents reported nowhere felt safe. Most of the population of 2.3 million has been displaced, with hundreds of thousands living in temporary camps.

Recent Israeli orders for additional evacuations in central Gaza City highlighted ongoing military efforts to locate militants hiding among civilians, with significant destruction to infrastructure like schools and clinics. The war, which erupted following Hamas' cross-border raid on October 7, has resulted in a humanitarian catastrophe, with over 38,000 reported dead in Gaza and 1,200 in Israel, alongside countless displacements.

