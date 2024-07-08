Left Menu

Political Stalemate in France: Macron Rejects PM's Resignation Amid Chaotic Election Outcome

Emmanuel Macron refused the resignation of Prime Minister Gabriel Attal after a turbulent election left France without a clear governing majority. The fragmented legislature, split among the left, center, and far-right factions, threatens to paralyze important negotiations. Macron's early election gamble failed, coinciding with mounting public discontent over various socio-economic issues.

President Emmanuel Macron has declined Prime Minister Gabriel Attal's resignation, urging him to stay on temporarily to ensure government stability following a chaotic election result.

The French electorate divided the legislature among left, center, and far-right factions, leaving no faction close to a majority. This outcome raises the risk of governmental paralysis just weeks before the Paris Olympics.

Macron's call for an early election aimed to clarify the political scene but yielded the opposite effect, further complicating the already challenging path to forming a new government.

