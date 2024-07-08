Political Stalemate in France: Macron Rejects PM's Resignation Amid Chaotic Election Outcome

President Emmanuel Macron has declined Prime Minister Gabriel Attal's resignation, urging him to stay on temporarily to ensure government stability following a chaotic election result.

The French electorate divided the legislature among left, center, and far-right factions, leaving no faction close to a majority. This outcome raises the risk of governmental paralysis just weeks before the Paris Olympics.

Macron's call for an early election aimed to clarify the political scene but yielded the opposite effect, further complicating the already challenging path to forming a new government.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)