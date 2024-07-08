Putin Celebrates Modi's Leadership in Private Moscow Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night at his official residence in Novo-Ogaryovo for a private engagement. During the visit, Putin commended Modi for his longstanding dedication to India's progress.

In an informal meeting outside Moscow, Putin congratulated Modi on his reelection as Prime Minister and praised his energetic and result-oriented leadership. Modi acknowledged the recent elections, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve the Indian people.

As they discussed over tea, both leaders reflected on India-Russia friendship and looked forward to future talks that would strengthen bilateral ties. Modi's visit, his first since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, is viewed as crucial for regional stability and cooperation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)