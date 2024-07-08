Left Menu

Putin Celebrates Modi's Leadership in Private Moscow Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence in Novo-Ogaryovo. The meeting highlighted Modi's contributions to India's progress and the strengthening of India-Russia relations. Both leaders discussed deeper bilateral cooperation, emphasizing the bonds of friendship and shared geopolitical interests.

Moscow | Updated: 08-07-2024 23:58 IST
Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night at his official residence in Novo-Ogaryovo for a private engagement. During the visit, Putin commended Modi for his longstanding dedication to India's progress.

In an informal meeting outside Moscow, Putin congratulated Modi on his reelection as Prime Minister and praised his energetic and result-oriented leadership. Modi acknowledged the recent elections, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve the Indian people.

As they discussed over tea, both leaders reflected on India-Russia friendship and looked forward to future talks that would strengthen bilateral ties. Modi's visit, his first since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, is viewed as crucial for regional stability and cooperation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

