Republican Platform Embraces Trump's Vision and States' Rights on Abortion

The Republican Party released its platform on Monday, embracing presidential candidate Donald Trump's views and denying anti-abortion activists the extensive language they sought. The platform underscores Trump's stance that abortion laws should be determined by individual states, excluding federal bans and protections for fetuses under the Constitution.

Additionally, the platform—while not binding—pledges actions such as building a missile defense shield, executing massive deportations, and making Trump's tax cuts permanent. It also highlights demolishing drug cartels, safeguarding Medicare and Social Security, and supporting vouchers for private school tuition.

The platform was met with minimal debate and reflects Trump's grip on the party ahead of next week's Milwaukee convention, where he is expected to be formally nominated. Social conservatives' request for stronger anti-abortion language was not fully met, though one anti-abortion activist expressed satisfaction with the platform's stance.

