Left Menu

Republican Platform Embraces Trump's Vision and States' Rights on Abortion

The Republican Party unveiled a platform confirming Donald Trump's influence and emphasizing state rights over abortion regulation. The non-binding platform overlooks federal abortion bans, promotes Trump-supported policies, and critiques Democratic actions. Platform acceptance aligns closely with traditional Republican views, cementing Trump's dominant role heading into the Milwaukee convention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 03:17 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 03:17 IST
Republican Platform Embraces Trump's Vision and States' Rights on Abortion

The Republican Party released its platform on Monday, embracing presidential candidate Donald Trump's views and denying anti-abortion activists the extensive language they sought. The platform underscores Trump's stance that abortion laws should be determined by individual states, excluding federal bans and protections for fetuses under the Constitution.

Additionally, the platform—while not binding—pledges actions such as building a missile defense shield, executing massive deportations, and making Trump's tax cuts permanent. It also highlights demolishing drug cartels, safeguarding Medicare and Social Security, and supporting vouchers for private school tuition.

The platform was met with minimal debate and reflects Trump's grip on the party ahead of next week's Milwaukee convention, where he is expected to be formally nominated. Social conservatives' request for stronger anti-abortion language was not fully met, though one anti-abortion activist expressed satisfaction with the platform's stance.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024