Biden's Pledge, Airline Woes, and Escalating Legal Battles Dominate US News

President Joe Biden vowed on Monday to continue his re-election campaign, despite some Democrats fearing it could hurt the party come November. Biden invited candidates with doubts to challenge him at the Democratic National Convention.

Hurricane Beryl led to the cancellation of over 1,300 flights and delayed another 1,000 as it hit Texas. United Airlines had a flight land safely in Denver after losing a wheel during takeoff.

The Pentagon reported that the Sentinel missile program is delayed and over budget, while NYU settled an antisemitism lawsuit filed by Jewish students. Purdue Pharma's creditors are seeking to sue the Sackler family amid opioid crisis allegations. Additionally, Sen. Menendez faces corruption charges for allegedly accepting bribes.

