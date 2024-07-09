Left Menu

Biden's Pledge, Airline Woes, and Escalating Legal Battles Dominate US News

A roundup of current US domestic news includes President Biden's pledge to continue his campaign despite Democratic concerns, massive flight cancellations due to Hurricane Beryl, and United Airlines' safe landing post wheel loss. Legal updates involve NYU's antisemitism lawsuit settlement, Purdue Pharma's creditors seeking to sue the Sackler family, and Sen. Menendez's corruption trial accusations.

President Joe Biden vowed on Monday to continue his re-election campaign, despite some Democrats fearing it could hurt the party come November. Biden invited candidates with doubts to challenge him at the Democratic National Convention.

Hurricane Beryl led to the cancellation of over 1,300 flights and delayed another 1,000 as it hit Texas. United Airlines had a flight land safely in Denver after losing a wheel during takeoff.

The Pentagon reported that the Sentinel missile program is delayed and over budget, while NYU settled an antisemitism lawsuit filed by Jewish students. Purdue Pharma's creditors are seeking to sue the Sackler family amid opioid crisis allegations. Additionally, Sen. Menendez faces corruption charges for allegedly accepting bribes.

