White House Dodges Questions on Parkinson's Specialist Visitors

The White House clashed with reporters on Monday over the frequent visits of Parkinson's specialist Dr. Kevin Cannard, who appeared in the visitors' log eight times within eight months.

During her daily news conference, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was pressed by reporters on whether President Joe Biden had consultations with Dr. Cannard. Jean-Pierre firmly stated she would not disclose any names from the log.

Jean-Pierre did, however, confirm that President Biden has seen a neurologist three times, all without findings of significant neurological ailments like Parkinson's, stroke, or multiple sclerosis. Despite the reporters' persistence, Jean-Pierre maintained the importance of the president's health privacy.

