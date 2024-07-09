Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Pays Obeisance at Hanuman Temple on Way to Rae Bareli

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Churwa Hanuman temple en route to his parliamentary constituency of Rae Bareli. During his visit, he prayed for the country's welfare, met party workers, locals, and family members of Kirti Chakra awardee Captain Anshuman Singh. Earlier, he landed in Lucknow and traveled by road to Rae Bareli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 09-07-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 13:06 IST
Rahul Gandhi Pays Obeisance at Hanuman Temple on Way to Rae Bareli
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid a visit to the Hanuman temple in Churwa while en route to Rae Bareli, his parliamentary constituency, the party announced.

Upon arrival at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport, Gandhi began his road journey to Rae Bareli, located approximately 80 kilometers from the state capital. During the trip, he stopped at the Churwa temple near Bachchrawan to offer prayers to Lord Hanuman, seeking happiness, peace, and prosperity for the nation.

Following his temple visit, Gandhi arrived at the Bhuemau guest house, where he is scheduled to engage with party workers, delegation groups, and local residents. His itinerary includes a meeting with the family of Kirti Chakra awardee Captain Anshuman Singh. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi secured a decisive victory in Rae Bareli with a margin exceeding 3.90 lakh votes. Post-election, he held discussions with party workers alongside general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
3
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024