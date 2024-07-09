Rahul Gandhi Pays Obeisance at Hanuman Temple on Way to Rae Bareli
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Churwa Hanuman temple en route to his parliamentary constituency of Rae Bareli. During his visit, he prayed for the country's welfare, met party workers, locals, and family members of Kirti Chakra awardee Captain Anshuman Singh. Earlier, he landed in Lucknow and traveled by road to Rae Bareli.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid a visit to the Hanuman temple in Churwa while en route to Rae Bareli, his parliamentary constituency, the party announced.
Upon arrival at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport, Gandhi began his road journey to Rae Bareli, located approximately 80 kilometers from the state capital. During the trip, he stopped at the Churwa temple near Bachchrawan to offer prayers to Lord Hanuman, seeking happiness, peace, and prosperity for the nation.
Following his temple visit, Gandhi arrived at the Bhuemau guest house, where he is scheduled to engage with party workers, delegation groups, and local residents. His itinerary includes a meeting with the family of Kirti Chakra awardee Captain Anshuman Singh. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi secured a decisive victory in Rae Bareli with a margin exceeding 3.90 lakh votes. Post-election, he held discussions with party workers alongside general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
