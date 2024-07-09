Trump Faces Uphill Battle in Bid to Overturn Conviction

Donald Trump faces long odds in reversing his conviction on criminal charges related to hush money payments, despite a landmark Supreme Court decision recognizing broad presidential immunity, experts said. Trump's lawyers have urged a judge to dismiss the guilty verdict, citing the recent Supreme Court ruling. The judge will rule by Sept. 6.

Several legal experts noted that Trump's actions predated his presidency and were personal in nature. The Supreme Court found no immunity for unofficial acts by presidents. Fordham University law professor Cheryl Bader said, 'Falsifying business records to pay off a porn star would not fall even within the outer stratosphere, let alone the outer perimeter of official presidential duties.'

Trump, convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records, denies the charges and has called the case politically motivated. Prosecutors argue the payments were part of a scheme to influence the 2016 election. The likelihood of overturning the conviction is slim, experts say, with Trump's defense likely to face significant legal hurdles.

