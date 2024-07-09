Left Menu

Trump Faces Uphill Battle in Bid to Overturn Conviction

Donald Trump faces a tough challenge in overturning his conviction for falsifying business records. His lawyers argue that the acts were part of his official duties, citing a recent Supreme Court ruling. Legal experts, however, believe the evidence doesn't meet the criteria for official presidential acts, making the reversal unlikely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 15:42 IST
Trump Faces Uphill Battle in Bid to Overturn Conviction
Donald Trump

Donald Trump faces long odds in reversing his conviction on criminal charges related to hush money payments, despite a landmark Supreme Court decision recognizing broad presidential immunity, experts said. Trump's lawyers have urged a judge to dismiss the guilty verdict, citing the recent Supreme Court ruling. The judge will rule by Sept. 6.

Several legal experts noted that Trump's actions predated his presidency and were personal in nature. The Supreme Court found no immunity for unofficial acts by presidents. Fordham University law professor Cheryl Bader said, 'Falsifying business records to pay off a porn star would not fall even within the outer stratosphere, let alone the outer perimeter of official presidential duties.'

Trump, convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records, denies the charges and has called the case politically motivated. Prosecutors argue the payments were part of a scheme to influence the 2016 election. The likelihood of overturning the conviction is slim, experts say, with Trump's defense likely to face significant legal hurdles.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024