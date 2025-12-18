Left Menu

Austria's Supreme Court: A Landmark Decision Against Meta's Ad Model

Austria's Supreme Court determined Meta's personalized advertising model violates EU privacy rules, compelling the company to grant EU users full data access upon request. Initiated by privacy activist Max Schrems, the case concluded after 11 years, reinforcing strict consent requirements under GDPR for data utilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:13 IST
Austria's Supreme Court has delivered a landmark verdict against Meta's personalized advertising model, declaring it unlawful under EU rules. The court mandated that Meta provide EU users full access to their personal data and detailed information about their data sources and usage within 14 days of request.

The ruling, spurred by Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems' case launched in 2014, marks a significant precedent, emphasizing strict adherence to the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Meta was found collecting and processing user data from third-party apps without sufficient consent for personalized advertising, violating GDPR mandates.

Schrems and his advocacy organization, noyb, highlighted the decision's EU-wide enforceability which might lead to hefty fines or even imprisonment for non-compliance. Meta, acknowledging the court's decision, noted privacy improvements but is reviewing the ruling's implications. The court's verdict could influence future data protection policies and user consent protocols across the tech industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

