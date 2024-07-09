Congress Criticizes Modi Government's Strategy Amid Rising Terror Incidents in Jammu
The Congress party criticized the Modi government for the increasing terror attacks in Jammu, calling it a 'strategic failure.' They urged the government to take the country into confidence about the steps being taken and demanded strict action against Pakistan. The remarks follow a deadly ambush in Kathua.
- Country:
- India
The Congress on Tuesday criticized the Modi government's approach towards rising terror incidents in Jammu, calling it a 'strategic failure.' The opposition demanded transparency about the steps being taken to manage the situation.
The demands came after a deadly ambush in the remote Machedi area of Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua district, which saw five army personnel killed and several others injured.
Congress leader Deepender Hooda condemned the attack and called for the government to make a formal statement on their response to recent terror activities. He listed several incidents and emphasized the need for a strict response to Pakistan.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"Betrayed people of Wayanad...": K Surendran after Rahul Gandhi writes letter to Wayanad voters
RPI(A) Leader Ramdas Athawale Calls for Caste Census, Targets Rahul Gandhi
Attack by PM Modi, Amit Shah on Constitution is not acceptable, says Rahul Gandhi
Attack on Constitution by PM Modi, Amit Shah not acceptable, that's why we held copies of Constitution: Rahul Gandhi on oppn protest.
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Constitutional Attack