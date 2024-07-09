Congress Criticizes Modi Government's Strategy Amid Rising Terror Incidents in Jammu

The Congress on Tuesday criticized the Modi government's approach towards rising terror incidents in Jammu, calling it a 'strategic failure.' The opposition demanded transparency about the steps being taken to manage the situation.

The demands came after a deadly ambush in the remote Machedi area of Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua district, which saw five army personnel killed and several others injured.

Congress leader Deepender Hooda condemned the attack and called for the government to make a formal statement on their response to recent terror activities. He listed several incidents and emphasized the need for a strict response to Pakistan.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)