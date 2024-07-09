Left Menu

Om Birla Leads Indian Delegation at 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will head an Indian delegation to the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia. The forum will discuss strengthening multilateralism and equitable global development. Key addresses will explore inter-parliamentary cooperation and countering global crises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 19:43 IST
Om Birla Leads Indian Delegation at 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum
Om Birla
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead an Indian Parliamentary delegation to the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, taking place in St. Petersburg, Russia from Thursday.

The delegation includes Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Rajya Sabha member Shambhu Sharan Patel, Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh, and Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody.

The forum's theme is 'The Role of Parliaments in Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security.' Presiding Officers from BRICS countries and invited nations will be participating, as well as Tulia Ackson, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Om Birla is set to address plenary sessions on strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation and addressing threats linked to global crises. Meanwhile, Harivansh will speak on international relations and cultural cooperation.

The Lok Sabha speaker is also scheduled to meet members of the Indian Diaspora in Moscow.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024