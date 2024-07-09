Om Birla Leads Indian Delegation at 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead an Indian Parliamentary delegation to the 10th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, taking place in St. Petersburg, Russia from Thursday.

The delegation includes Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Rajya Sabha member Shambhu Sharan Patel, Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh, and Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody.

The forum's theme is 'The Role of Parliaments in Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security.' Presiding Officers from BRICS countries and invited nations will be participating, as well as Tulia Ackson, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Om Birla is set to address plenary sessions on strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation and addressing threats linked to global crises. Meanwhile, Harivansh will speak on international relations and cultural cooperation.

The Lok Sabha speaker is also scheduled to meet members of the Indian Diaspora in Moscow.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)